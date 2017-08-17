Chandigarh Civic chief slaps Rs 5,000 fine on safai kendras for littering

Purushartha visited the Sehaj Safai Kendras of sectors 21, 35 and 17 Purushartha visited the Sehaj Safai Kendras of sectors 21, 35 and 17

FINDING GARBAGE littered around at three Sehaj Safai Kendras (SSKs) in the city, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Baldeo Purushartha slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 each on the guardians of cleanliness – the supervisors of SSKs – exactly the same charge which residents who litter would have to pay.

Residents of the city, who dump garbage, will have to pay recovery charges of Rs 5,000 for littering. Since the notification has been issued and just the charges, approved by the House, have to be formally okayed, the commissioner got challans issued and imposed a fine of the same charge on the employees for “littering”.



Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, the commissioner confirmed the development and said that the challans of Rs 5,000 have been imposed on the employees “for not carrying out their duty properly which is to maintain cleanliness”. He said, “No laxity with respect to unclean environment would be digested be it any violator.”

The officer added that further action would be taken if the employees continued to maintain an unclean environment. Lauding the move, councillors said this step sends out a clear message to city residents indulging in littering.

“The step taken is exemplary indeed. This is like a clear message to city residents that when MC’s own employees are not being spared, no person indulging in keeping unclean environment would be spared,” said councillor Devinder Singh Babla.

BJP councillor Davesh Moudgil said, “For the betterment of the city, it is really important that those people who have to get the rules for littering implemented on people, should themselves obey it first. The condition of Sehaj Safai Kendras was really bad as garbage is overflowing and stray dogs further litter it around.”

The Sehaj Safai Kendras are located in almost every sector. Once the garbage is collected from the residents by the door-to-door garbage collectors, it first goes to the Sehaj Safai Kendras. From here, the garbage is then taken to the garbage processing plant by the garbage collection vehicles.

For residents indulging in littering, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has decided that other than the usual fine of Rs 500, people would have to shell out recovery charges. If garbage is being dumped by the owner of a house, he would have to shell out Rs 5,000 as recovery charges while the owner of a commercial outlet would have to pay Rs 10,000. The amount would be recovered for the additional labour and machinery deployed by the MC to clear the littered garbage.

