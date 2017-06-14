Chandigarh city temperature likely to increase

While the city Tuesday evening witnessed a change in weather due to western disturbances, the MeT department has predicted a further increase in the day and night temperature in the city. On Tuesday, the temperature saw an increase of 4 degree Celsius.

According to the weather department, the maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 39.5 degree Celsius Tuesday the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.2 degree Celsius. On Monday, the maximum temperature had remained 4 degree Celsius below normal at 35.6 degree Celsius.

MeT officials say the temperature will touch 40 degree Celsius on Wednesday. “The sky will remain cloudy with chances of thunder and lightning. The temperature will, however, see an increase upto two degrees,” said an MeT official. The weather department has also predicted heatwave conditions at isolated places across Punjab and Haryana till June 16.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App