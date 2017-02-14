Chandigarh: City resident booked for ‘sexually harassing and bashing up woman’

A CHANDIGARH resident was booked for allegedly sexually harassing and thrashing a woman who refused to accompany him and sit in his car. The accused also tried to run over the woman but she escaped. The former is at large, said police.

According to the police, they have booked Abhisekh, a resident of Sector 37 in Chandigarh on Monday after the victim lodged a complaint against him, alleging that he had been following him for many days and was even threatening her.

The victim in her complaint told the police that she works in a private company in Sector 66 and on the evening of February 11, she was returning home and when she reached the light point, the accused came there in his car. She alleged that the accused first asked her to sit in his car but when she refused, he got off the vehicle, slapped her, pulled her hair and broke her cell phone. She also alleged that the accused tried to run her over but she escaped.

The woman also told the police that the accused knew him and though they were not in touch, he was forcing her to befriend him, adding that the man was following her for the last few days despite her objection. She also alleged that the accused was calling her on her number but she ignored the calls.

The investigating officer of the case, Assistant Sub-Inspector Jatinder Singh said they have booked Abhisekh under sections 354 (outraging modesty of a woman), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 354A of the Indian Penal Code.