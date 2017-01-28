Chandigarh: City receives 65mm rainfall

CHANDIGARH RECEIVED 65mm rainfall over the past 48 hours. As per the Met Department, Saturday would be a clear and sunny day. On Thursday, 12.6 mm rain was recorded while 50.6mm rainfall was recorded till 8.30 am on Friday and an additional 1.8 mm thereafter. Friday saw the second highest rainfall recorded this month after the 74mm received by the city on January 7. Some parts of the Tricity saw electricity supply being hit while power was out for around two hours in some parts of Panchkula.

The maximum temperature of 15.6 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal, recorded on Thursday rose to 19.7 degrees Celsius on Friday. The minimum temperature on Thursday dropped from 14.6, nine degrees Celsius above normal, to 10.9, five degrees Celsius above normal on Friday. According to Met Department officials, mainly clear sky is expected on Saturday, with partially cloudy skies likely in the next two days. Mist and shallow fog is also likely during the mornings. The minimum and maximum temperatures are predicted to stay stable over the next two days.