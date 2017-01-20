Chandigarh: City has 3,672 out-of-school children in 6-14 years’ age group, finds survey

NOTWITHSTANDING THE schemes such as midday meal, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and Right to Education, the number of out-of-school children continues to be significant in the City Beautiful. A survey conducted by the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Society under the supervision of school heads has revealed that the number of the out-of-school children starting from 6 to 14 years of age is 3,672 in this city. The highest number, that is 713, is of 8-year-old children and the lowest is of 13-year-old children. Education is free up to class VIII in all government schools in the country. Besides, there is a provision of midday meals for students in these schools.

The focus of the survey was children at railway station, bus stand, dhabas and other eateries, construction sites, outside religious places, parks, markets, rag markets, kisan mandis, slum areas and protection homes. Help of other departments such as labour, social welfare, police and local body departments was taken. There was a special focus on children belonging to minorities.

The interesting fact that has come to light is that the children out of school are mostly in places on the periphery such as Hallo Majra, Khuda Lahora, Raipur Kalan, Kishan Garh, Mauli Jagran, Dhanas and Dadumajra.

The number of such children in the main sectors such as sectors 22 and 23 is less which means that children in slums and poverty-stricken areas continue to stay away from schools. “Sadly, we haven’t been able to enforce confidence in education system among the people of weaker sections. They still think that sending children to school is a loss in their daily earnings which is very shameful,” says Dr Payara Lal Garg, former director of Adult Education, Punjab, and a non-formal education consultant.

Those who conducted the study learnt that children out of school usually indulge in petty jobs to help earn livelihood for their parents. “Most of the girls are babysitting their siblings in house or are either working as domestic help in local houses. The boys work as vendors and hawkers. The administration needs to spread awareness and alternate schooling as well,” said Garg.

The Education Department had divided the city into 20 clusters to conduct the survey. The highest number of the out- of-school children, that is 525, has been found in Karsan, Raipur Khurd, Makhan Majra, Hallo Majra, Behlana and Raipur Kalan. This is followed by Manimajra, Indira Colony and Kishangarh where the number of the out-of-school children is 501.

Likewise, in Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran, Raipur Kalan and Railway Colony, the number is 495. “The children who work outside the city are so accustomed to the freedom that in school environment they have to be tied down and follow rules which is alien to them. The barriers are many which lead to children staying out of school and which the administration or the system can’t fully overcome,” says Sangeeta Vardhan, founder of NGO Vatsal Chaya.

In Dhanas, Dadumajra, Sarangpur, Khuda Lahora and Khuda Jassu, the number of the out-of-school students is 416, followed by Burail, Sector 45 and Sector 50 where the number of such children is 325.

In sectors 41, 42, 43, 44, 52, 53, 54, Kajheri, Badheri and Buterla, the number of children is 299, followed by Daria, Sector 20 and Colony Number 4 where the number of students is 227. The lowest number, that is eight, has been found in Sector 23, followed by 11 in Sector 22.

Director School Education Rubinderjit Brar says, “All the students will enrol in schools from the next session. The students will also spend time in special training courses which will help them bridge the gap they have in studies. Moreover, we will also assess the students and see their interests.”

In all, there are 66 special training centres at government schools at present.