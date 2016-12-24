Chandigarh: Chlorine gas leaks from water works, two firemen hospitalised

The two firemen who came in contact with leaked chlorine gas receiving treatment at the Civil Hospital, Mohali.

Two firemen were hospitalised after they came in contact with chlorine gas in Sector 61 while trying to control its leakage from a cylinder at the water works in the area. They were admitted to civil hospital in Mohali and discharged after treatment. RP Singh Reddy, a resident of Sector 61, said at around 8.15 am he was out for a walk when he came near the water tank, where a foul smell was emanating. There was panic among the people.

The firemen who went to the water works felt giddy and were taken to the hospital.

Additional fire officer KC Sood asked the teachers of the government school that was adjacent to the water works to take students away from the vicinity. The school opens at around 9 am and many students had already gathered for the morning assembly. The teachers took them to Gurdwara Ravidas, which is around 200 meters away from the scene.

Executive Engineer for Public Health, Kamal Kishore, also reached the spot. The leakage of gas was controlled by the firemen who kept pouring water over the cylinder.