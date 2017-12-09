Chandigarh child beating case: Stepmother’s bail plea dismissed, court tells cops to add Sec 308 in FIR

Video grabs show stepmother’s cruelty against the girl. (Express) Video grabs show stepmother’s cruelty against the girl. (Express)

The bail plea of Jaspreet Kaur (35), who allegedly assaulted her five-year-old stepdaughter, was dismissed by the court here on Friday. Meanwhile, police have added Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code after being told by the court to take note of it.

Giving a reply on Friday in the court over the bail application of the woman and the inclusion of Section 308 in the FIR, the UT police stated that “instead of caring for the child, the accused had tortured and mercilessly beat up the helpless minor girl. In view of the footage, Section 308 IPC has been added in the case”.

The prosecution also mentioned that the statement of the 13 year-old son (brother of the victim) was recorded during the investigation. He narrated the act of cruelty to her sister by the mother. Meanwhile, referring to her as “clever and sharp-minded”, police argued that if the accused Kaur was granted bail, she would try to influence the investigation.

READ | Woman booked for thrashing, injuring stepdaughter

On the other hand, the defence counsel also presented a video footage and photographic evidence of thrashed how Kaur had received multiple injuries after she was allegedly tortured by her husband Manmohan Singh in September, as she had mentioned in her bail plea while another video was submitted by the defence showing how the daughter was claiming that she had been thrashed by her father. Photos of their son being forced to work at Manmohan’s dhaba were also shown in court.

Kaur was arrested from a relative’s house at Sector 27, produced in court and sent to judicial custody. (Express) Kaur was arrested from a relative’s house at Sector 27, produced in court and sent to judicial custody. (Express)

Kaur, who allegedly assaulted her stepdaughter as per a video which went viral recently, was arrested and sent to judicial custody on Thursday. Kaur was arrested from a relative’s house at Sector 27, produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

The 35-year-old woman had been booked for assaulting her stepdaughter and fracturing her leg. Kaur was videographed by her stepson (real brother of the victim girl) while assaulting the girl two-and-a-half months back. Manmohan Singh, the girl’s father, had filed a police complaint seeking action against Kaur.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App