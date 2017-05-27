Chandigarh: Chemists extend full support to nationwide strike on May 30

The Chandigarh Chemists’ Association on Friday assured full support to the nationwide strike called by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists Association on May 30. The association members said all 600 medical stores in Chandigarh will remain closed on May 30 in support of the strike. The strike has been called to address some major issues like online sale of medicines, E-portal, DPharma must for wholesale chemist and renewal of licence.

Vijay Anand, president, Chandigarh Chemists’ Association, said: “We are entirely against the online sale of medicines which may prove fatal for the health of patients. The online service, which the government wishes to provide to patients and consumers, shall not only result in storage problems, but may also affect the quality of drugs being supplied. Further, it shall be difficult to ascertain the credibility of the drug supplied online and the time involved in the supply, especially in case of life-threatening emergencies.”

He said if ePortal is imposed upon them then they will end up uploading bills and prescriptions all the day rather than selling medicines. He said the government move to make DPharma mandatory for wholesale chemists will create further unemployment.

Vinay Jain, the general secretary of the association, said: “The Drug and Cosmetics Act shall receive a severe blow as drugs shall become everyone’s property without affixing any check on its authenticity and usability. Easy availability of any and every drug may tell upon the consumers’ health and lead to drug menace with habit-forming drugs flooding the entire country and every one is finding its easy availability at their doorstep.”

The association has decided to assemble at Sector 15 market parking on May 30. The association members said if online supply of drugs is made available, then there is a threat to the livelihood of 8 lakh chemists with 40 lakh dependents on them.

“We fail to understand when medical stores are maintaining fixed standards and ensuring credibility and authenticity by strictly following the doctor’s prescription, why should the government think in terms of initiating

still another mode which is still untried and may lead to fatal consequences even with slight callousness on any part?,” asked the association members.

