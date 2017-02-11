Chandigarh: Central Administrative Tribunal orders re-conduct of clerk exam for visually impaired applicant

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Thursday asked the director, higher education, UT administration to re-conduct the exam for the post of clerk for a visually impaired applicant, as the latter had not provided him with an extra 20 minutes per examination according to the rules.

Watch What Else is Making News



The applicant, Monu Ram, 30, had filed an application before the tribunal to re-conduct the examination of the second paper for the post of clerk by providing him a scribe along with an extra time of 40 minutes since the applicant was provided only the scribe but denied the extra time of 40 minutes.

Monu Ram stated in the application that the exam was held for 253 posts of clerk of which eight posts were reserved for the physically handicapped.

The applicant belongs to the physically disabled category and had applied for the post. He stated that the selection process involved a written examination, which consisted of two papers. The examination was held on June 5, 2016. Ram was to be given the facility of a scribe as well as an extra time of 20 minutes per hour of examination. He, however, was denied the facility of extra time in both the papers.

In the first paper, he scored 51 marks and in the second paper he scored 37.25 marks. A minimum of 40 marks are required for qualifying for the next stage of the selection process.

In his reply, the respondent stated that the applicant did not make a written request for seeking more time and thus it was not given.

Pronouncing the orders, the tribunal held, “We have no hesitation in directing the respondents to re-conduct the second paper of the written examination for the post of clerk advertised. While re-conducting this examination, applicant shall be given a facility of a suitable scribe as well as 20 minutes extra time per hour of the examination.

The persons conducting this examination may also, before the start of the examination, explain these additional facilities to the applicant. The marks obtained by the applicant in this re-examination shall be considered for his eligibility for the next stage of the selection process.”