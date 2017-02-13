Chandigarh: Cemented road in Sector 49, near EWS flats, caves in

After the cave-in, a CHB house in Sector 49, Chandigarh, on Sunday. Express After the cave-in, a CHB house in Sector 49, Chandigarh, on Sunday. Express

A STRETCH of cemented road in Sector 49, Chandigarh, adjoining EWS flats, caved in while a contractor was getting digging work done to construct a boundary wall of land earmarked for Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, which falls in Mohali. Cracks appeared in a few EWS flats of the Chandigarh Housing Board in Sector 49-D. The damage was caused due to the JCB machines being used for the work. Due to the digging work, the water pipeline of the area was damaged as well, following which there was no water supply to the flats the entire day.

Vinod, a resident of Sector 49, said, “Nobody from the Chandigarh Administration came to inspect the damage. The water supply to the EWS flats has been affected. Water was supplied using tankers today. Sewer lines have been damaged too.”

Another resident claimed that minor cracks had appeared in some flats. He feared that if digging continued in the absence of any technical expert, this might cause serious damage to the flats.

The police were called on the spot by the residents. The cops of Sector 49 police station said that they questioned the contractor after receiving a complaint from the residents. They said that they did not register the case yet and were verifying the complaint.

The contractor, Harjit Singh, told the police that the water leakage problem was old and they had already informed CHB and water supply department. He claimed that it was due to the water accumulation that the road caved in and they had stopped the work. He said that he would carry out repairs.

Prem Kaushik, member of the Chandigarh Housing Board, said, “This evening, I got to know about the issue and we will look into the matter on Monday morning.”