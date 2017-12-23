Chandigarh: CBI files chargesheet against Sub-Inspector in graft case

THE CBI on Friday submitted the chargseheet against tainted Sub-Inspector of Chandigarh Police, Mohan Singh, who was held by the CBI sleuths for allegedly taking bribe. According to the chargesheet submitted, the CBI has not given a clean chit to Inspector Jaswinder Kaur yet as her role is still under probe.

The chargesheet was submitted in the special CBI court of Additional Sessions Judge Gagan Geet Kaur, against Mohan Singh under Section 13(2) read with Section 13 (1)(d) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. According to sources, 27 people have been made witness in the case and there is a list of 58 pieces of evidence which will be produced in the court by the CBI during the trial.

Prem Singh Bisht, the complainant against Singh from whom the alleged bribe was being taken by the police, is the prime witness in the case, while apart from Bisht, Deepak Yadav, who was DSP South, Assistant Sub-Inspector Swarn Singh, Head Constable Ajit Singh, both of UT Police, have been named witnesses in the case along with the 23 others. On the list of evidence against Singh, CBI had also added the transcript of the conversation between Mohan Singh and Prem Singh Bisht in the case.

Meanwhile, the CBI has not ruled out the involvement of Inspector Jaswinder Kaur in the case, according to the chargesheet. As per his statement to CBI, Mohan Singh had alleged that he had taken the money on behalf of then Station House Officer of Sector 31 Police Station, Inspector Jaswinder Kaur.

The chargseheet against Singh mentioned that investigation regarding the involvement of Jaswinder, the then SHO of Sector 31 PS, in the case was being kept open and the outcome would be submitted to the court in due course. According to reports, the CBI arrested SI Mohan Singh of Sector 31 PS for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 9 lakh and taking Rs 2 lakh from Bisht, at the Sector 31 market.

The SI had alleged that he was taking the money on behalf of Inspector Kaur. Meanwhile, the SHO was not at the police station. She was called by the CBI later.

