Chandigarh: CBI court dismisses application of convicts initiating perjury proceedings against two CBI officials and complainant

WHILE THE special CBI court of Chandigarh convicted a UT Police Sub-Inspector and a trader in a 10-year-old graft case, it has also dismissed the convicts’ plea to initiate perjury proceedings against two CBI officials and the complainant.

During the trial, the convicts, former SI Sanjeev Kumar Sharma and trader Subhash Kataria, had filed an application that CBI officials, R S Gunjiyal and M L Sharma, and the complainant, Arvind Kumar Pandey, had submitted false facts in court pertaining to the case and thus perjury proceedings should be initiated against them under Section 340 CrPC.

According to the application, Gunjiyal and Sharma connived with Pandey to produce false evidence by creating a CD that recorded an alleged conversation between the accused and then UT Police DSP Madhur Verma and another person at the DSP’s office.

The defence counsel for the accused Sharma and Kataria had submitted that it is the reason why the original voice recorder was not produced by the CBI on record as that was provided by the CBI to the complainant to collect evidence against the accused before registration of the case. It was also mentioned in the complaint by the accused persons that Pandey had handed over the CD to the CBI on the next day of the trap i.e. November 8, 2008, while the trap was laid on November 7, 2008.

However, commenting on the application, the court, in its order, has observed, “…Court does not find any ground to initiate any proceedings or order any inquiry under Section 340 CrPC as demanded by the accused persons. First, the evidence brought in the form of CD Q1, CD Q2, CD Q3 has not been considered while deciding the present case being not admissible in evidence as discussed in detail in earlier part of the judgment…”

“Further, the preparation of copy of CD Q1 as CD Q2 and CD Q3 on 5.11.2008 itself as pleaded by the defence is not tenable when the CDs are discarded to be read into evidence being not complied with Section 65-B of the Indian Evidence Act. So, the authenticity, correctness, genuineness of CD Q1 is not established so it cannot be concluded that the same were prepared on 5.11. 2008..”, read the judgment.

The court has also mentioned in the judgment that the recording of voice by the complainant to collect evidence was not an offence in itself.

“…The complainant has explained in his deposition that he kept the recording reserved to see if the CBI failed to do so and kept open his option to go to the media. Clearly, the complainant has apprehension that CBI might not take action against Sharma being police official also there was the recorded voice of DSP Madhur Verma…,” read the judgment.

Court observation

In the judgment, the CBI court has observed that there has been a tremendous rise in the commission of corruption cases by public servants with the passage of time.

While giving figures as per Corruption Perception Index 2016, issued by Transparency International, the judgment read as, “…India gets 79th position after getting a score of 40 out of a total 176 countries. Corruption is further considered one of the most important causes for prevailing structural violence in society which is more dangerous than somatic violence. In somatic violence, subject is identified but not in case of structural violence. The concept of structural violence was brought to the fore in the early 70s by Norway Scandinavian Peace Researchers. Structural violence means when in spite of potentiality of resources, the general public is deprived of their essential needs of life…”

“…common man has lost faith in law implementing agencies, be it state police or central agencies. This is unfortunate but it is truth…” In corruption matters, position has not remained static as corruption index has rising trend. Mode of demand for bribe has also changed with the passage of time and development of technology…”, read the order.

