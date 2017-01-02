Chandigarh: CBI arrests head constable for taking bribe

A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a head constable for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs. 5,000 from a Ramdarbaar resident on Sunday evening. The accused cop was demanding the bribe from the complainant to let the latter off in an assault case.

According to the information, the accused has been identified as Raj Kumar, and posted as head constable in Sector 31 police station. Kumar was arrested on the complaint of Ramdarbaar resident Anil Kumar, who lodged a complaint with the CBI, alleging that the cop was demanding Rs. 20,000 from him to let him off in an assault case.

Anil Kumar in his complaint said that Raj Kumar called him on Sunday evening to deliver the money after the deal was struck for Rs. 5,000. Meanwhile, Anil Kumar approached the CBI and the agency’s sleuths laid a trap and arrested Raj Kumar while he was accepting the money. He has been booked under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA).