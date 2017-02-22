Chandigarh: CAT quashes IG’s orders to demote ASI, terms it illegal

The Central Administrative Tribunal quashed the orders of UT Inspector General of Police (IGP) regarding demotion of an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) to the rank of head constable and termed it as “illegal”.

The tribunal held that the applicant, constable Balkrishan Sharma, was demoted from the rank of assistant sub inspector (ASI) and respondent Ajay Kumar was promoted from rank of head constable to ASI on the basis that he was an ex-serviceman was “illegal”.

Pronouncing the orders Tuesday the tribunal held, “In fact, it s so clear and obvious and the interpretation given by the respondents so utterly unacceptable that without any further discussion namely on the issue whether head constable Ajay Kumar has mislead the respondent by claiming that he was an ex-servicemen, a claim with respondents are now not willing to corroborate, our conclusion is that absorption of head constable Ajay Kumar as technician is in violation of the prescribed qualification for the same and as such this absorption cannot withstand legal scrutiny.”

Applicant Sharma was appointed as constable technician on October 15, 1991 on the basis of advertisement published in June 23, 1991. According to the advertisement the candidate must be a Class 10 pass and technical qualification of certificate in radio engineering course or from, ITI in Radio Mechanical was mandatory as well. He was then promoted as ASI on the basis of seniority in August 2010.

However, the senior superintendent of police (SSP) reverted the applicant to the rank of head constable (wireless technician) with immediate effect by orders issued on March 3, 2016.

The order mentions the same has been done on the recommendations of Review DPC. While the same order promotes head constable Ajay Kumar to the rank of ASI (wireless technician) from August 6, 2010.