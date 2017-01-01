Chandigarh: Cases registered in two firing incidents, main accused same

THE CHANDIGARH and Mohali police forces have registered cases in two separate firing incidents reported from Zirakpur and Chandigarh’s Sector 27 on Friday night. The police said in both the cases, a 26-year-old, who is a former student of Khalsa college, was the main accused and fired at the complainants. On Friday evening, in the first incident, accused Sampat Mehra and another youth fired at two people near the Powercom office in Zirakpur area. The police said that old enmity was the reason for the incident.

“We have registered cases against two people. We are investigating how many rounds were fired by the main accused identified as Sampat Mehra,” said Zirakpur SHO Bhinder Singh.

A case was registered against Mehra at Sector 3 police station in Chandigarh.

Soon after the Zirakpur incident, another firing incident was reported in Sector 27, Chandigarh. This time as well, according to the Chandigarh Police, Mehra along with four others fired at a car. The victim, Sandeep Singh, 23, also a former Khalsa college student and a Mohali resident, was travelling in his Maruti Ciaz car. However, he escaped unhurt.

“One of the main accused, who opened one round of fire, has been identified as Sampat Mehra. Others have been identified as Ankit, Sudhir and Bali,” said Jaspal Singh, SHO of Sector 26 police station, where a case was registered in this regard.

While Sudhir was arrested, one more accused was yet to be identified.

According to the police, Ankit and Sudhir are students of Khalsa college and Ankit and Bali are brothers.

Chandigarh SP Navdeep Singh Brar said that during the investigation, it was revealed that the accused had few cases registered against him in Punjab. “We have sent our teams to arrest the accused,” the SP said.