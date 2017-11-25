Chandigarh Carnival kicks off with song, dance and merrymaking

Cyclist performing stunts at Chandigarh Carnival in Sector 10 Chandigarh on Friday, November 24 2017. Express Photo by Sahil Walia Cyclist performing stunts at Chandigarh Carnival in Sector 10 Chandigarh on Friday, November 24 2017. Express Photo by Sahil Walia

The ongoing three-day Chandigarh Carnival, organised by the UT Department of Tourism, kicked off at Leisure Valley, Sector-10, on Friday with the theme, Indradhanush (Colour your life like a rainbow). The event was inaugurated by MP Kirron Kher in the presence of Home Secretary-cum-Tourism Secretary Anurag Agarwal, Tourism Director Jitender Yadav and Aryans Group Chairman Dr Anshul Kataria.

Cartoon-shaped colourful floats, designed by Arts College students, were flagged off and a commendable performance was also executed by the police band at the opening ceremony. The carnival has been set up with various fun and frolic activities, cartoon characters, amusement park, joy rides and camel rides, food stall and stalls exhibited by various academies, NGOs and government departments which have displayed their art and craft in different stalls.

In the first day of Carnival Musical Nite Live, Punjabi singer Ninja performed, belting out famous Punjabi melodies to hold the audience in thrall.

What does the carnival offer

For car lovers, a vintage car display has been set up at the Government Museum & Art Gallery, Sector 10, Chandigarh. For food lovers, stalls have been put up by CIHM, AIHM and CITCO Da Vehra. For art lovers, there are paintings, collage, installations and sculptures by artists from colleges and NGOs. Folk musical events and competitions, amusement park, camel ride, joy ride, lottery and art & craft at stalls.

Carnival also holds candle for transgenders

With lots of stalls here at the carnival, one is of Transgender Welfare Board Chandigarh (TWBC) where interns of social welfare students and members of transgender community have been spreading awareness among visitors. The board has also started a signature campaign to support transgender rights.

“I was in nursery when for the very first time, I was scolded for sitting with girls. My teacher used to tell me that being a boy, I should not sit in the girls row. They used to complain to my parents. At home, my parents, my elder siblings to relatives everyone used to tell me to behave like boys only. When you behave like girls, it insults us. This is not acceptable in society,” says Preet, who has decided to be abandoned to accept her originality and face it with pride.

MP Kirron Kher interacts with transgenders. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) MP Kirron Kher interacts with transgenders. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

Preet took help from her community members to accept and express her inner voice, which was oppressed by her family for years. Another transgender, Oshin, who ran away from Uttarakhand to escape the humiliation and daily taunts by relatives and own siblings, is now pursuing a course in German Language from Panjab University.

“Education and knowledge are the only keys which keep us away from all darkness. I don’t want to blame my family for not accepting me as transgender. They have such a mind because of the narrow-minded society. I left home as they could not accept me,” says Oshin.

When asked from where they bear for their studies, food and shelter, she adds, “We are four members from the same community in our room. Two of the family members earn for our bread and shelter. We want to do something from our transgender community so that they could get equal respect and live with pride in society with other human beings.”

A cyclist performs stunts at the Chandigarh Carnival on Friday. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) A cyclist performs stunts at the Chandigarh Carnival on Friday. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

Dhananjay, an active member of the TWBC, says, “We will continue our fight to get equal rights for transgenders and faciliate the education and aids from government. Our aim is to provide transgender people platform to express their problems and emotions without pressure so that the next generations could accept their originality with pride, not shame.”

