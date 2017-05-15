Chandigarh: Car Bazaar back in Sector 7

After holding the car bazaar at Hallomajra on a trial basis, it was back in Sector 7 on Sunday. Car dealers said the Hallomajra site was not “convenient”. It was being held in the parking area on Madhya Marg though the civic body had put up boards saying that the car bazaar business there was illegal. Gulshan Kumar, president, Car Dealers’ Association, said: “We have been operating from our offices there. There are no facilities in Hallomajra and moreover the court date is too far off. We have to earn our living. Our customers have been inquiring from us. There is no security at Hallomajra and in this scorching heat, how do we operate in open.”

At Hallomajra, the car dealers claimed that they have suffered a loss of Rs 1.5 crore as there were not many customers at the new site. The enforcement wing of the municipal corporation had turned a blind eye to the car bazaar being held in Sector 7 again. “I am not aware of it. I will get it checked,” said a senior official of the enforcement wing.

Kumar also said they have suggested five alternative places to the authorities – a ground in NAC Manimajra, Sector 34 ground, Sector 17 circus ground, behind KC Cinema and Sector 48. As the enforcement wing did not let the car dealers operate in Sector 7, the car bazaar was being held at the rear side of the parking in Sector 7 but the residents had objected. Owners of showrooms in the Sector 7 market had approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking that the car bazaar be shifted elsewhere as it was affecting their businesses and leading to parking chaos.

Following this, the high court had directed the municipal corporation to allocate a new site. The Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed the association to hold the car bazaar on a trial basis at Hallomajra. The car bazaar is held every Sunday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now