Chandigarh cannine chaos: Panic grips Mauli Jagran village, victims blame MC, health department

at Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Jaipal Singh The Victims: Sunita (right) and Savita, Taranpreet (left standing) and Arunat Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Jaipal Singh

A day after six people including three women and teenagers were bitten by a stray dog at Mauli village near Mauli Jagran, the victims have blamed the civic authorities for failing to prevent dog menace in the area. The local residents also accused the health department for not providing anti-rabies serum and vaccines at the local civil dispensary, thereby forcing them to rush to Sector 19 dispensary for treatment. MC officials, meanwhile, have said that the dog was rabid-infected. Narrating her ordeal, Sunita Devi(25) who is six-month pregnant, said, “I was washing clothes outside my house when the dog bit me on my right leg. Since then I have developed an anxiety thinking about the health of my unborn baby. Earlier also, similar incidents have been reported.”

Another victim, Sarita Devi(34) said, “I was standing with other ladies in the morning in our locality when the stray dog jumped over me and bit my right shoulder and left hand finger.” Lashing out at the civic officials for failing to curb the stray dog menace, Ravinder Kumar, victim’s husband, said, “It’s the weakness of the MC that street dogs are roaming free in the locality in large numbers. If such incidents happen, the victim should get free treatment but there is no such facility in the civil dispensary”.

Meanwhile, local residents are preferring to keep their little ones inside the house whenever a stray dog appears in the street. Another victim, Savita Devi(27) said, “Children are vulnerable and easy target for dogs. I am preferring to keep my children inside the house. Yesterday, the stray dog bite on my right leg.” Taranpreet,(12) who was also bitten while he was playing with his friends in the locality, said that his mother won’t allow him to outside the house after the incident. Similarly, Arun Kumar(16), a student of Government School of Mauli Jagran, who was attacked by the dog on his hip, while he was opening the gate of his house, said, “I was caught unawares when the dog attacked me from behind and grabbed my hip.” Another victim, Jaydev (18), a student of Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 32, said, “I was just entering my house when the dog came from behind and bite my left knee. I somehow managed to save myself from it”.

