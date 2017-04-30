Chandigarh cannine chaos: MC says ‘100 per cent vaccination not possible’, claims no proper identification system in place

Even as Chandigarh continues to grapple with rising dog bite cases, the Municipal Corporation(MC) has no information on the number of stray dogs left out of its weekly anti-rabies vaccination programme in the city. According to officials, in most cases, dog catchers visit a particular area and capture a dog, but in the process the dogs within the vicinity get alerted who escape the area immediately. MC officials, however, said that it is “not possible to conduct 100 per cent vaccination” in a specific area as dogs are not present within a boundary. “These dogs move freely and you are not sure that all the dogs have been vaccinated during a drive. These dogs are not present within a boundary. 100 percent vaccination of stray dogs is not possible in one area,” said Dr MS Kamboj, superintendent, slaughter wing. “Chandigarh is organising vaccination camps and we are trying to vaccinate maximum number of stray dogs,” he added.

According to MC officials, around 65 vaccination camps are organised in a year, which cover the entire city. On Saturday, MC officials said that 90 dogs were vaccinated in BapuDham area. Kamboj said that Panchkula and Mohali should also go for stray dog vaccination as dogs keep crossing borders. “On Friday a dog bite case was reported from an area close to Panchkula. Even if we have 100 percent vaccination, dogs can enter from neighbouring cities as well,” he said. Claiming that there is no proper identification system in place once a dog has been vaccinated, Kamboj said, “We put a ink mark once a dog is vaccinated. It is there for a temporary period and helps us from repeated vaccination of a dog.”

Like Kamboj, health experts too, said that MC should strengthen its identification system. “There should be a mechanism so that they there is a record of the number of dogs vaccinated and how many have been left out,” said Madhu Gupta, Additional Professor, School of Public Health, PGIMER. “Once there is some identification, it would help the department as well,” he added. There has been two major dog bite incidents in the city since April. On April 22, 12 people were injured in Sector 15. On Friday, six people were attacked at Mauli Jagran area in the city. UT’s Health Secretary Anurag Agarwal told Chandigarh Newsline that besides providing free-of-cost treatment to the dog bite victims, the administration has asked the MC to conduct vaccination of stray dogs in the city. “We have decided that we will do immunisation drive of stray dogs in the city,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now