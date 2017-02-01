Chandigarh: Candidates call it 1st priority but parties dither as at stake are 15,000 households

Illegal construction in the 1984 Riot Victims Colony in Phase 11 of Mohali. Sahil Walia Illegal construction in the 1984 Riot Victims Colony in Phase 11 of Mohali. Sahil Walia

THE IMPLEMENTATION of need-based policy has become a political victim. The policy, which would affect around 15,000 households in the city, was to be implemented in January this year but first it was delayed and ultimately it could not be implemented as both SAD and Congress feared that if, according to the policy, some people have to remove encroachments, it could cut their votes.

Residents in different areas are now raising the issue with the candidates whenever they go to seek votes from them. The residents of Phase 11, Phase 2, Phase 3A, Phase 1, Phase 5 and Mohali village will be directly affected by the implementation of the policy.

According to sources in the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), the process of implementing the policy was completed but it could not be implemented as there were many households in Phase 11 where there were illegal encroachments and if the policy was implemented, all these encroachments were to be removed.

“Had we removed the encroachments then both the political parties might have faced ire of people which could cut their votes. So the implementation was delayed,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

Captain (Rtd) Surjeet Singh, who is a resident of Phase 11 and also a member of a committee of the residents formed

for putting up suggestions regarding need-based policy, said that it was bad that the policy was not implemented after all the surveys conducted in the city.

The policy would benefit thousands of people as their structures which they constructed to extend their houses were to be made legal.

“When people came to the city and started living in small flats, there was sufficient space for them. But as their families grew, they faced space crunch. So they extended their houses by making new constructions. The policy was framed to keep in mind all these parameters and we were expecting that it would be implemented before the elections but again it became a political victim,” Captain (Rtd) Surjeet Singh says.

Satnam Singh, another Phase 11 resident, says that they met all the officials of GMADA and urged them to implement the policy but the officials told them that they did not get the orders from their bosses as they were making some amendments to the policy.

“Earlier, it was to be implemented in March last year. GMADA also invited objections from the residents. It was to be implemented in June but it was delayed due to reasons better known to GMADA officials. Then it was said that it would be implemented in November but it could not be done,” says Satnam Singh.

Major Singh, a Phase 2 resident, says that most of the residents of his area have extended their houses and they need the relief but they have to wait for more time now.

The candidates are, however, again promising that the implementation of the policy will be one of their first priorities. Congress candidate Balbir Singh Sidhu says that if he is elected, his fist priority would be to implement the policy.

SAD candidate Tejinder Pal Singh Sidhu too terms it his first priority. AAP candidate Narinder Shergill claims it is a failure of both the candidates as they were in a position to get the policy implemented.