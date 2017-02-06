Chandigarh cadre employee union opposes new hostels at CPC

The UT cadre employee union has opposed the construction of a new hostel in Chandigarh Polytechnic College (CPC), saying that it is a waste of public money because enough rooms are already available in other hostels for accommodating students.

According to the UT cadre union, the college already has three hostels on the premises in which most of the rooms are lying vacant and with the construction of new hostels, not only will it amount to wastage of money but also a loss of a playground for students. “Apart from Hostel number 1, the remaining two hostels are lying vacant as only a few rooms are occupied and the rest of the rooms are locked. The authorities can very easily renovate these hostels to give them a new look,” said Swaran Singh Kamboj, President, UT Cadre Employees.

Watch What Else Is making News

“Earlier, the main playground of athletics was ruined with the construction of new block A-B. The CPC already has 3 well built hostels with 60 rooms each,” added Kamboj. The administration has sanctioned Rs 3 crore and 50 lakh rupees for the construction of new hostels for girls with 72 rooms.

At present hostel number 2 has 60 rooms in which 30 are boys degree rooms and some of the rooms were occupied by the NCC last year.