Chandigarh: Bylaws in place but MC fails to get pet dogs registered

The Municipal Corporation (MC) is not only struggling to get people on board to get their pet dogs registered, but it has also failed to make people follow the dog bylaws, formulated three years ago. Interestingly, in the last three years, not a single pet dog was registered with the civic body. The directions of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) on this issue was also ignored by the MC.

In their reply, MC officials said that they have uploaded the details of the dog bylaws on the official website, but people showed no interest to get their pets registered. “The DC recently directed the officials to speed up the work of registering the dogs, but the work has not started yet. People are not following the bylaws even as they take their pets to the parks,” an official told Chandigarh Newsline.

When enquired about the process of registration of pet dogs, the Chief Sanitary Inspector Harwant Singh said that they have not registered any dog yet as people are not coming forward.

The district has the notoriety of being in the top three positions in the state. This year, too, the district has more than 2,300 dog bite cases from January 1 to February 28. The high number of dog bite cases are, however, attributed to the slow pace of sterlisation drive.

“We have sterilised 101 dogs this year despite involving a private company to do the job. The drive will start shortly as we have invited the applications from private companies and NGOs to takeup the work,” an official added.

The MC had to float tenders twice. Earlier, the tenders were opened on April 18 but only one NGO applied, but it was also not fulfilling the conditions set by the MC following which it again floated a tender on April 22.

