Chandigarh book fair begins

At the book fair inaugurated on Saturday at Exhibition ground in Sector 34, Chandigarh. (Source: Sahil Walia) At the book fair inaugurated on Saturday at Exhibition ground in Sector 34, Chandigarh. (Source: Sahil Walia)

TURN the pages and discover a whole new world in thousands of books waiting to be read at the Book Fair 2017, which has a collection of books on various genres such as fiction, non-fiction, children’s books, books on music, art, movies, general knowledge, reference and rare books. Organised by Morvinandan Events, the effort is to get people of all ages closer to books, especially the younger generation. “Knowledge is power and we want it to spread in every part of the world.

Here we have a varied collection of books by authors and publishers. It is heartening to see new authors from our country making a mark, and we wish that more children should read and broaden their horizons,” say Deepak Singla and Neeraj Vohra of Morvinandan. As many as 85 stalls have been put up at the fair, with books in Hindi and regional languages.

The Book Fair is on at the Exhibition Ground, Sector 34, Chandigarh till March 5, 11 am onwards.