Chandigarh: Body of 16-year-old boy found in burrow

Body of a 16-year-old boy trapped in a burrow in Sector 28 was recovered Tuesday. The victim, identified as Pahadi, is a native of Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh. Police said that there is a possibility that the cell phone of the deceased fell in the burrow and when he entered it to recover his phone, his breath got choked.

Police also maintained that the exact cause of death will be ascertained only after a postmortem. The deceased stayed with his father, Naresh Kumar, who is a watchman in Sector 28.

Inspector Mehmood Khan, SHO of PS Chandimandir, said, “Police was informed by a passerby, who saw two legs of a person outside the burrow. The passerby tried to invoke the deceased, but when he did not get any response, he raised an alarm and called the people. A forensic team was also summoned, which inspected the body at the spot. The cell phone of the deceased was in his one of the hands. Later, his father also rushed to the spot and identified the body.”

