Chandigarh BMW hit-and-run case: Randhawa drove car, Farid egged him on to hit Akansh till death, says witness

AKANSH SEN was hit thrice with a white BMW being driven by Balraj Singh Randhawa and Harmehtab Singh Farid egged him on to hit the victim till his death, said Rajan, a resident of Sector 18 and one of the eyewitnesses to the murder. Karm Yog, a practising advocate and another eyewitness, said, “The version of complainant Adamya Singh Rathore is correct and we stand by this version. Akansh was murdered by Randhawa and Farid, who had rivalry with Shera, a friend of Akansh. Akansh had come again with us to Deep Sidhu’s house to take Shera back on February 9.”

Rajan, Karm Yog and Adamya came to Sector 3 police station for completing some legal formalities on Thursday. Although Adamya refused to talk to Chandigarh Newsline, the other two supported the contents of the FIR. Rajan is also one of the partners in Boom Box Cafe in Sector 9. He maintained that no altercation and assault had taken place inside the cafe. There were a total of 11 people at the house of Deep Sidhu, including the victim, two accused, four witnesses and three girls, in Sector 9 on February 9. A senior police officer said, “All 11 people came from three different places: F Bar, Sector 26, Golf Club and Boom Box Cafe, Sector 9. Farid and Shera coincidentally landed at one place.”

Sources said although earlier, three girls had denied witnessing any heated arguments between Shera and Farid at the house of Deep Sidhu, later they admitted that heated arguments were exchanged in their presence and when Akansh had come back along with his friends to defend Shera, they were present inside the house. Moreover, one of the girls told the police that a youth was carrying a pistol in his hands at the time of the murder. SSP (UT) Eish Singhal said, “The statement of one of the girls that a youth was carrying a pistol is being verified. We concluded that there were only two — Rajan and Karm Yog — who were not drunk as they are teetotallers.”

Shamsher Singh Shera, a native of Dagshai in Solan, had claimed that he was sleeping inside the house of Deep Sidhu but the police rejected his claim. Later, he accepted that when the murder happened, he was outside the house. The police said Deep Sidhu was inside his house at the time of the incident and an hour before the murder, he had made a call to the police control room about minor altercation between his friends. When a PCR jeep rushed to the spot, everything was found normal, the police said.