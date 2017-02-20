Chandigarh BMW hit-and-run case: Local court extends police custody of Farid by three days

Accused Farid in District Courts in Sector 43, Chandigarh, on Sunday. Source: Sahil Walia Accused Farid in District Courts in Sector 43, Chandigarh, on Sunday. Source: Sahil Walia

A LOCAL court on Sunday extended the police custody of Harmehtab Singh Rarewala alias Farid, an accused in the BMW hit-and-run case, by three days. The police told the court that the accused was misleading the investigators by not giving proper details of the places he visited after the crime.

Sources in the police said that they sought seven-day police remand for Farid as they wanted to take him to Bengaluru and Manali. The police also told the court that they wanted to go to Manali where a brawl allegedly took place between Farid and Shamsher Singh alias Shera.

“Farid was misleading us by telling different stories about the places which he visited after the crime. We want to reconstruct the entire crime scene which happened that day. However, the defence lawyer informed the court that his client has told everything he knew,” an officer added.

Both Shera and Farid had a tiff during their visit to Manali. Farid has told the police about his stay in Bengaluru where he went after the crime.

The police team probing the murder of Akansh Sen, a relative of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, came to know that a video clip of Shamsher Singh alias Shera, in which he was shown being beaten up, by Farid was the reason behind the tussle between Farid and Shera, which ultimately led to the murder of Sen.

Victim Sen along with others had returned to Deep Sidhu’s house in Sector 9 for ensuring the safety of Shera when accused Farid and Balraj Singh Randhawa hit him thrice with white BMW on February 9.

The other accused, Balraj Singh Randhawa, is still at large.