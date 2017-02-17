Chandigarh BMW hit-and-run case: Accused sent to 3-day remand

HARMEHTAB SINGH alias Farid, an accused in the BMW hit-and-run case, was remanded in police custody of three days by duty magistrate Imanbir Singh Dhaliwal at district courts in Sector 43 here on Monday. Harmehtab Singh and Balraj Singh allegedly ran over Akansh Sen early in the morning on February 9, following which the victim succumbed to injuries in PGIMER.

Watch what else is making news:

The police also recorded the statement of the complainant in the case, Adamaya Sen, under Section 164 of the CrPC. The statement was recorded in the presence of the judicial officer. Soon after committing the crime, Farid left for Bengaluru, stated the police while seeking remand. There he had tea at a stall and gave the tea stall vendor Rs 2,000 for not identifying him, said the papers seeking remand. The car used for committing the crime was dumped at a place at Fazilka.

Outside the courtroom, Farid told mediapersons, “I had not instigated Balraj Singh to run over Akansh. Why will I do that? When we reached the house in Sector 9 on February 9, five persons came out of the house with baseball bats. I got scared and immediately sat inside the car, and we sped away. Akansh stood in front of the car and we accidentally ran him over.”

Seeking a five-day police remand, assistant district attorney Lovneesh Mehmi said, “The police have to recover the vehicle used for committing the crime from Fazilka and arrest the co-accused who was in New Delhi.” Farid will accompany the police to recover the mobile phones and car, and will also identify the places he visited after committing the crime.