As the house will also take up other slew of taxes that are to be imposed in the city like the entry tax on commercial vehicles, green fee, vehicle tax, hike in water tariff and property tax, the city unit of Bharatiya Janata Party had a meeting on Sunday evening. The taxes are likely to be approved in the house. On the other hand, Congress has decided to oppose the same.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now