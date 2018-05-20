Chandigarh BJP chief wants campus land to run langar, PGI says no

Chandigarh BJP president Sanjay Tandon Chandigarh BJP president Sanjay Tandon

Chandigarh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sanjay Tandon has approached the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) seeking land to set up a langar service for patient attendants, which the authorities have refused, citing unavailability of land on campus. Tandon, however, told Chandigarh Newsline on Saturday that though the PGI had refused to provide land to his NGO Competent Foundation, the institute administration has “during meetings offered to develop a particular area from where food can be distributed”.

Tandon said he had asked for land to set up a tin shed where langar would be cooked and served. “The PGI authorities said that it would be difficult for them to provide us land because it can invite objections,” said Tandon.

He said discussion were ongoing and that the PGI had ruled out any transfer of land, but verbally discussed the possibility of distribution of food three times a day from a spot inside the campus, which would be open for similar use by other volunteering entities.

PGI Director Dr Jagat Ram was not available for comment.

PGI sources confirmed that Tandon’s proposal for land has been turned down.”

“It is not feasible for us to provide land to anyone at a time when the institute is facing shortage of space for future projects. We have been seeking land from the union territory administration for our expansion plans,” said a senior official who is privy to the development.

They, however, did not comment on Tandon’s claim that the administration was in discussions with him for distribution of food inside the campus.

But, Tandon said the matter has been under discussion for the last three months. “They (PGI authorities) had agreed to this proposal and a space was selected for it. But, then it was found that the PGI had earmarked the space for some department…It is still under discussion,” he said.

The city BJP chief added that he has no problem if PGI doesn’t provide him lan”. “I just want to provide free food to the people,” Tandon said, adding that the plan was to start with 500 people.

“There have been around eight meetings with the PGI administration so far. Like my NGO wanted to provide lunch, the PGI wanted that others could provide other meals to the people from the same area…no final decision has been taken in this regard,” he said.

As per Tandon, his NGO has been involved in various social activities”. “We have been organising langar in the city for the last 12 years in different areas. We are also providing medicines to the needy,” he said.

