Chandigarh: BJP announces Asha Jaiswal as mayoral candidate

Asha Jaiswal will be the BJP’s mayoral candidate. An official announcement in this regard was made by BJP city chief Sanjay Tandon here on Friday evening. As a candidate needs 19 votes to win and the BJP-SAD alliance already enjoys absolute majority in the House with 21 of 26 seats, winning mayoral elections is going to be a cakewalk for them.

The candidates for the post of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor will be Rajesh Gupta and Anil Dubey respectively. The elections for the posts of mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor will be held on January 12.

The name was finalised after the city unit chief got the go-ahead from the high command in Delhi.

Jaiswal, who is a lawyer, has been re-elected as the councillor this time. She gets along well with the leaders of different factions within the BJP.

Soon after the name was announced, there was resentment among those councillors who were in the fray. Former mayor Raj Bala Malik and Heera Negi were eyeing the post of mayor.

Rajesh Gupta, who has been fielded for the post of senior deputy mayor, has been elected for the third time as the councillor in these elections. He has remained senior deputy mayor in the past.

Anil Dubey, who is a candidate for the post of deputy mayor, won with the highest margin of votes in the polls.

Despite the fact the Congress has only four councillors, it has still decided to field a candidate, the announcement of which will be made on Saturday.

Nominations will be filed on Saturday.