Chandigarh BJP analyses Rajpura loss

Thinking that the Chandigarh Bharatiya Janata Party won with a thumping margin in the Chandigarh civic polls, the high command had asked the city BJP chief and the party councillors to campaign for their party candidate in Rajpura. However, the party faced an embarrassing defeat as the BJP candidate Harjit Singh Grewal lost to Congress candidate Hardial Kamboj.

Most of the newly-elected Chandigarh BJP councillors had gone to Rajpura to campaign for Grewal.

On this, BJP Chief Sanjay Tandon said, “In fact there were many reasons why the BJP lost there. The candidate who had to contest the polls from there, Raj Khurana, died a few days before the polls were announced. And then all of a sudden, Grewal had to be fielded from there.”

He added, “So it does affect when a candidate had only 15-20 days to campaign in the constituency where he was new. Also there was a wave in favour of the Congress party.”

There was strong opposition when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had fielded Harjit Singh Grewal from Rajpura and the local BJP supporters had termed him ‘an outsider’.

Grewal was allotted the ticket after the BJP’s known face and three-time MLA Raj Khurana died on December 26. The family and supporters of the late Khurana were anticipating ticket for his son Tarun Khurana. Grewal was eyeing a ticket from Barnala, by advocating that the party should change the Rajpura seat with Barnala, under the seat-sharing arrangement with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), but could not succeed as the party decided to stick to the previous seat-sharing formula.