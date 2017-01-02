Chandigarh: Bicycle rally held to promote energy-efficient transport

A bicycle rally was organised by the Department of Environment, Chandigarh Administration and NGO Yuvsatta from the Open Hand monument to Sukhna Lake on Sunday.

Addressing those present on the occasion, Justice Hemant Gupta, acting Chief Justice of Patna High Court said that cycling is the most energy efficient urban transport mode with a high potential for reducing energy consumption and enhancing the habitability of our cities. He added that in planned cities like Chandigarh, there is a lot of potential to bring more and more people on bicycles in educational institutions, government offices and private enterprises.