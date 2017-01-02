Chandigarh: Baddi resident killed as he intervenes to save man being beaten up

A 24-YEAR-OLD man was murdered and his friend was injured by some hooligans late on Saturday night. The police are clueless about the murderers even after 24 hours of the incident and started an investigation after registering a case against unknown persons. The incident happened when the victim tried to intervene after some youths were allegedly beating up a man in Sector 5.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Deepak, a resident of Baddi. Deepak along with his friends Adil, Arshad Mohammad and Feroz came to the city to celebrate new year on Saturday. When Deepak and his friends were going after having dinner at a restaurant, he saw around 20-25 people were beating up a man.

The police officials said that after seeing that the youths were beating a man, Deepak tried to intervene but the people who were beating up the man started quarrelling with him and one of them attacked him with a knife. Deepak suffered multiple wounds on his chest. Arshad Mohammad, too, was injured.

Both Deepak and Arshad were taken to the local civil hospital in Sector 6 where doctors declared Deepak dead on arrival. Arshad is said to be out of danger.

Arshad’s uncle Sabar Ali said that Deepak was unmarried and worked at a service station while Arshad has a daughter. He added that all the friends came in a car from Baddi to Panchkula to celebrate new year.

The Station House Officer of Sector 5 Lalit Kumar said that they had booked unknown persons and started scrutinising the CCTV footage of the cameras installed at the market and the restaurant where the incident happened.