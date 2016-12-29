Chandigarh: At university, students, Tandon in war of words over demonetisation

BJP city chief Sanjay Tandon (top); students during the discussion at Students Centre, Panjab University, Chandigarh, Wednesday. Photos: Kamleshwar Singh BJP city chief Sanjay Tandon (top); students during the discussion at Students Centre, Panjab University, Chandigarh, Wednesday. Photos: Kamleshwar Singh

A DISCUSSION on demonetisation at Panjab University (PU) on Wednesday led to an uproar, with students including members of NSUI and SFS questioning the BJP city president Sanjay Tandon on the “lack of preparation” by the government. Tandon, however said “people have supported the decision as was evident from the results of the Municipal Corporation elections.” A three-member panel that included Tandon, advocate Ajay Jagga and Additional Solicitor General, Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chetan Mittal was present at the event organised by PU Campus Students Council.

After the opening remarks highlighting the merits of a cashless economy by the panelists, the discussion took an ‘animated’ turn as the students started asking questions about the Centre’s decision to scrap the old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes. The panelists were bombarded with questions such as ‘Why didn’t the government make proper and necessary arrangements for the people before implementing the policy decision?’, ‘Why wasn’t the BJP-led government aware about the ground reality before taking framing the policy as everyday there was a U-turn?’

“The panelists were not able to convince the students on the advantages a cashless economy will have as they did not have answers to most of the questions posed by the students… This eventually led to an uproar during the event,” said Brijesh Sandhu, a student of the University Institute of Legal Studies, who compered at the event. Students also questioned how a cashless economy could lead to a corruption-free country, citing the example of Kenya, which despite a cashless economy is among the most corrupt countries in the world. Tandon replied, “Their system is different from ours .” Students also questioned the claim of the BJP government being “corruption-free” and that its leaders were unaware of the policy decision. “Anybody found indulging in corrupt practices will be investigated and punished according to law, the BJP isn’t hiding or running away from anything,” said Tandon.