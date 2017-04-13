Chandigarh: As many as 40,000 applications for 532 sweeper posts

AS MANY as 40,000 applicants came forward for the posts of 532 sweepers with the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. Of these, nearly 20 per cent are graduates.

The last day for submitting the applications was April 11. A senior official of the Medical Officer of Health (MOH) wing of the corporation said they were yet to scrutinise the applications.

“The qualification we had asked for was that an applicant must be middle school pass but we have received a number of applications from graduates as well,” said the official.

Among the total number of posts, 207 are for general category, 96 are for SC, 144 from the OBC and 16 posts have been kept for disabled as well. 69 posts have been kept for ex-servicemen too.

To be recruited as a safai karmachari with the MC, the applicant will have to undergo two tests. As per the terms and conditions, the applicant will undergo a “preparation of broom” test, which will be of 35 minutes.

If the candidate clears this, he will undergo a test of “sweeping” for ten minutes in which his skills would be judged. The civic body points out that the broom should not come apart during sweeping.

In case several candidates qualify in the skill tests, the selection from among qualified candidates will be made through draw of lots. Separate draw of lots would be conducted for separate categories.

Final selection would be subject to other statutory qualifications such as educational qualification, medical fitness, verification of character and antecedents and valid reserved category certificate etc.

At present, there are nearly 1,100 regular employees and 1,134 contractual employees working as safai karmacharis under the MC.

These posts were lying vacant for many years and as some councillors had complained that the number of sweepers in their wards was low, it was decided to recruit more.

In the past three meetings of the general house, the councillors have been raising questions on the cleanliness of the city. Some BJP councillors even went to the extent of calling the cleanliness levels a “flop show”. They said the ssue of sanitation needs to be addressed first as the areas were unclean and they always faced shortage of manpower.

