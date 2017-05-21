Chandigarh: Around 40 per cent of snatching cases unsolved in 2016

Efforts by UT police to check incidents of snatching have proved to be futile with the numbers increasing and cases of previous snatchings remaining unsolved. In cases where arrests were made, a high proportion has been acquitted.

Though the police had set up an anti-snatching squad last year, the number of snatching cases has not gone down. In 2014, the number of cases registered was 146, rising to 159 in 2015. In 2016, 161 cases of snatching were registered.

In 2014, the police claimed to have solved 109 cases with the arrest of 159 people. In 2015, the police said they had solved 117 cases with 177 arrests. Of the cases registered in 2016, only 96 have been solved, with 142 arrests.

But the rate of conviction in such cases at district courts is just 50 per cent with 46 accused convicted of snatching in 2014 and 43 acquittals. In 2015, of the 67 cases disposed of, 32 accused were held guilty and 35 let off. In 2016, six persons were convicted and four acquitted.

The pendency of cases, pertaining to snatchings, has increased from 12 in 2014 to 36 in 2015 and 54 in 2016.

Advocate Rohit Khullar, a counsel in several chain snatching cases, says most of the cases are planted. “I am the defence counsel in 90 cases of snatching and in most of them, the court has acquitted the accused due to lack of evidence. Thus, most of the cases are planted as the complainant does not identify the accused.”

Another advocate, Dhiraj Parihar, told Chandigarh Newsline that his client had around 80 cases of chain snatching against him. “The police are unable to solve cases. So, they frame innocent people, who are acquitted by the courts, later.”

Giving reasons for the acquittals, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dr Eish Singhal said, “In snatching cases, usually the victim has not seen the face of the offender and it becomes difficult to identify the accused. Also, in some cases, the vehicle number is covered with a cloth due to which it becomes difficult for the complainant to identify the offender. Thus, solving the cases of snatching is difficult.”

Confirming the difficulties, Rakesh Bala, a victim of chain-snatching and resident of Manimajra, whose chain was snatched last August, told Chandigarh Newsline, “When my chain was snatched, I could not see the face of the accused. Thus, during the trial, when I had to identify the accused, I could not and he was acquitted.”

On steps being taken by the police to keep a tab on such cases, Singhal said, “We have installed CCTV cameras at many places which can be very beneficial in solving such cases. We have also done a survey to identify the places prone to chain snatching. We have even collated data of the last few years to identify the areas in the city where most of the snatchings took place so as to maintain vigil in these areas.”

