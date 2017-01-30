Chandigarh: Around 250 dogs take part in show held at Leisure Valley

A participant in the show on Sunday. (Source: Sahil Walia) A participant in the show on Sunday. (Source: Sahil Walia)

Hundreds of owners and their dogs gathered at the 64th and 65th All Breeds Championship Shows held by the Chandigarh Kennel Club at Leisure Valley, Sector 10 on Sunday. Dogs of various breeds and categories ranging from toy and companion dogs to sheepdogs and pointers strutted around the two circles earmarked for the championship, directed by their handlers. Alex Lee, Stavros Argyrou and Jagteshwar Singh from Taiwan, Cyprus and India respectively were the judges for the show. Several handlers hugged their dogs in joy and pride as they were pronounced the winners.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

From the giant Great Danes, St. Bernards, Gaddis and Bullmastiffs to long-bodied and short-legged Dachsunds, the show saw a plethora of breeds. Around 250 dogs in ten groups participated in the championship, which saw for the first time the Argentine Mastiff, Caucasian Shepherd, Central Asian Shepherd, Rough Collie, Standard Poodle and the long-haired German Shepherd dog breeds competing. Other breeds included Dachshunds, Retrievers, Terriers, Spitzes, Scenthounds Pinscher and Schnauzer dogs.

Mayor Asha Jaswal inaugurated the event. “Contrary to popular misconception, conformation dog shows do not involve cruelty or making the dogs do tricks. Dog breeds have an ideal type, and conformation shows simply compare the participating dogs to the ideal features of their breed,” said veterinary surgeon Kuldeep Singh, member of the Kennel Club of India.

The Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) had set up a stall with stray animals up for adoption, urging people to adopt rather than buy. The dog show has been held annually since 1978.