Chandigarh airport to remain shut from today till May 31

Chandigarh International Airport. (Express Archives) Chandigarh International Airport. (Express Archives)

Chandigarh International Airport will remain closed from Saturday till May 31 for completion of the last two-and-a-half layers of the runway.

To accommodate the airport passenger traffic, Northern Railway told the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday that it could add eight more coaches to the afternoon Shatabdi Express, which leaves at 12 noon from Chandigarh and reaches New Delhi around 3:25 pm. The same train then departs from New Delhi at 7:15 pm and reaches Chandigarh at 10:45 pm. Railways had already introduced an additional AC Chair car coach in this afternoon Shatabdi Express.

Senior Advocate G S Bal, appearing on behalf of Northern Railway, apprised the court that currently, there were “sufficient seats available to accommodate extra passengers in trains running between Chandigarh and New Delhi”.

The Railways also informed the High Court that “around 300 tickets were available in the Shatabdi Express everyday on an average from May 12 to May 31”.

The Railways made these submissions during the resumed hearing of the PIL on airport infrastructure Friday. The division bench of Acting Chief Justice Ajay Kumar Mittal and Justice Tejinder Singh Dhindsa also directed the Air Force to hold a meeting with all stakeholders before the next date of hearing about the installation of runway lights and navigational aids at the airport to “ensure early operationalisation of the runway for night and poor visibility operations”.

Assistant Solicitor General of India, Chetan Mittal, told the court that a status report about the ongoing construction would be submitted to the court on the next date of hearing and the closure of the airport on Saturday would continue in the month of June to make up for the adverse weather conditions which affected the runway work for at least four days last week.

“New airfield watch hours, effective from 4 June 2018 onwards will be 0700-1800 hours or half an hour before sunset (whichever is earlier). This meets the long-standing request by CHIAL and civil aviation operators,” the court was informed.

The division bench was also informed that the Sunday operations would only be possible from the month of July from 1 pm till 6 pm. On the installation of CAT-III facilities at the airport, the division bench was also informed that the Airports Authority of India has agreed to bear the cost of upgrading the runway from CAT-II to CAT-III.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation was also made party to the case on Friday for submission of its report regarding the feasibility of construction of an underpass from the side of National Highway 21 till the international terminal.

The Chandigarh International Airport, on an average, handles 28 commercial flights daily, including international flights to Dubai, Sharjah and Bangkok.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App