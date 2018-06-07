Chandigarh airport to get three more aerobridges, conveyor belt

Several steps are being initiated by the authorities to upgrade the infrastructure of the new terminal located in Mohali. Several steps are being initiated by the authorities to upgrade the infrastructure of the new terminal located in Mohali.

Chandigarh International Airport will soon get three additional aerobridges, taking the total number of operational ones to five, and a conveyor belt at domestic arrival. Currently, there are three aerobridges, but only two are operational. “The Chandigarh airport authority will install three more aerobridges. The procurement process has begun and it would take several months, before they are installed and made operational,” Chandigarh airport spokesperson Deepesh Joshi told Chandigarh Newsline, adding that several steps are being initiated by the authorities to upgrade the infrastructure of the new terminal located in Mohali.

Joshi further said that the Chandigarh airport authorities are also adding one more conveyor belt. “We have two luggage belts each in domestic and international arrival hall. One more is being added to the domestic area,” he said, adding that the Chandigarh airport has also floated a tender for installation of one more escalator.

An airport official said all this is in view of an expected increase in the number of passengers in future.

The Chandigarh airport is also seeing runway upgradation. After remaining closed for more than 20 days in May, the airport started functioning again from June 1. While the passengers’ number has recorded a decline from October last year, when the watch hours timings for flight operations were curtailed, the airport authorities are now looking forward to see an increase in the passenger numbers again.

The airport is expected to have all the facilities, including night landing, by March 2019.

