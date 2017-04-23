Chandigarh: ‘Aim is to keep youths away from drugs, encourage them to take up bodybuilding’

Members of Chandigarh Body Building Association (behind) during a press conference in Chandigarh on Saturday. Express Members of Chandigarh Body Building Association (behind) during a press conference in Chandigarh on Saturday. Express

The Chandigarh Body Building & Fitness Association announced its newly elected executive body at the Chandigarh Press Club, Sector 27, Saturday. “Our association is affiliated with the World Amateur Body Building Association (WABBA) and its main aim is to keep youths away from drugs and encourage them take up bodybuilding. In the future, our association will organised bodybuilding competitions, which will give our bodybuilders a platform to showcase their talent at national and International level”, said John Bedi, president of Chandigarh Body Building Association.

“We will sponsor the winners in national level so that the youngsters can achieve laurels in international level for the country and make India proud”.

Bunty, who won the title of Mr India 2017, said, “Every sport needs money and due to the lack of sponsors and events, we could not produce fine body builders and this kind of association will help bodybuilders to compete in big events. There is a lot of talent in India which can compete at the international level but they didn’t receive much appreciation and a good reward money at the national level. ”

Inspector Atul Soni, incharge of CIA, Kharaj, in Mohali, who was elected as Coordinator in the association said, “Its a good initiative to encourage students towards bodybuilding and we should organise more such events, so that youngsters can come and showcase their talent. The government should also come forward and provide them with job opportunities”.

