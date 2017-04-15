Chandigarh: Ailing woman commits suicide by consuming poison in public park

A 53-year-old woman, Sheela Devi of Sector 41, committed suicide after consuming some poisonous substance at a public park in Sector 7 on Thursday. She was suffering from several ailments and prior to taking the extreme step, she called her husband and informed him about her extreme step. The body of the woman has been handed over to her family members after postmortem examination on Friday. Khem Raj, the woman’s husband, informed the police that the victim had been under treatment for the last six years and she was under depression.

The woman was found unconscious in a public park by some passers-by, who informed the police control room. A PCR gypsy rushed the woman to GMSH, Sector 16, where doctors declared her brought dead. Police found the woman’s cell phone near her body and her family members were traced through her cell phone. Police have initiated an inquest proceeding.

