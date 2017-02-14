Chandigarh: Ahead of Valentine’s Day, police gear up to keep tabs on lovebirds

THE TRICITY police have made strict arrangements for Valentine’s Day on Wednesday. Chandigarh and Mohali police will set up special nakas in both cities to take on the hooligans. UT police will also set up 44 nakas on the internal roads. Women police in plainclothes will also be deployed outside Panjab University and various colleges in the city.

Police officials of Chandigarh said they will set up naka from 8 am to 5 pm and more than 500 police personnel will be on duty. They said 4 DSPs, 16 SHOs, 7 inspectors and over 600 constables will be deployed. Special nakas will be set up at Sector 17, DAV College, Industrial Area Phase 1. Gate number 1 of PU will remain closed on Wednesday to prevent outsiders from entering the campus. Police personnel in plainclothes will also be stationed outside Elante Mall.

The Mohali district police, too, will set up special nakas to keep tabs on hooligans on Valentine’s Day. The police will set up nakas around the the industrial areas, government college and government schools. Police personnel in plainclothes will also be deputed outside the North Country Mall in Kharar.

Mohali SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal said the police will set up special nakas to keep an eye on antisocials during the day. He added that the nakas will be set up on all the main roads and internal roads across the city. “I have issued instructions to the traffic wing to issue challans to people creating problems on Wednesday,” Chahal added.