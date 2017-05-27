Chandigarh: After complaint, DC orders probe into auction of two fancy numbers

AFTER RECEIVING a complaint from the son of former Punjab IGP on not being allotted two fancy numbers despite giving the highest bid, UT Deputy Commissioner Ajit Balaji Joshi has ordered an inquiry and directed the National Informatics Centre (NIC), which maintains the site for e-auction, to investigate any possible anomaly in the auction. The allotment of the fancy numbers in question has been put on hold until the inquiry is completed.

Complainant Jasjeet Singh Dhillon, son of former Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Nirmal Singh Dhillon, said that it was for the second time in three months that this had happened with him. “On the basis of a complaint, the NIC has been asked to inquire into the matter and submit a report,” said the UT Deputy Commissioner. Dhillon has attached documents in support of his allegations with screen shots during the bidding process. He said that 0786 was allotted to a person who quoted Rs 97,000 while he had quoted Rs 1 lakh.

For 0100, Dhillon said that he had quoted Rs 65,000 which was the highest at 4.59 pm and it was successfully submitted. However, the number was not allotted to him. “I got a message that the number is not allotted to me because it has gone to somebody who quoted a bid of Rs 69,000. How can somebody be allotted the number after the time is over?” asked Dhillon. The complainant told Chandigarh Newsline it had happened three months ago as well when he wanted number 0786. “This time, I have taken screen shots because I knew that this would happen and somebody is manipulating it,” Dhillon alleged.

After Dhillon’s complaint about not getting fancy numbers 0100 and 0786 for which he claims to have made the highest bids, another complaint regarding 0002 and 0004 had been received from another resident for not being allotted the numbers despite quoting the highest bids. However, the RLA did not find anything concrete in the plaint. Captain Karnail Singh, incharge of the RLA, said, “Prima facie, nothing has been found in the plaint of allotment of 0002 and 0004 numbers. So only 0100 and 0786 are not being issued till the time inquiry is being conducted as the complainant has attached documents in support of his allegation.”

