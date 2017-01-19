Chandigarh administration ‘simplifies’, firms up rural bylaws for villages

Of the total 23 villages, while nine villages fall under the municipal corporation and are at present governed by building bylaws, there are no such bylaws for the remaining villages falling under the Administration. Of the total 23 villages, while nine villages fall under the municipal corporation and are at present governed by building bylaws, there are no such bylaws for the remaining villages falling under the Administration.

THE UT Administration Wednesday simplified and gave final shape to the ‘rural bylaws’ for the villages falling under Chandigarh. According to a senior official of the UT Administration, they have exempted the condition of Floor Area Ratio (FAR)/Floor space Index (FSI) based construction which they had earlier made mandatory. FSI means the ratio between the area of a covered floor (Built-up area) to the area of that plot (land) on which a building stands. This numeric value indicates the total amount of area (on all floors) you can build upon a plot.

Watch What Else Is Making News

After the draft was put forth before the UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore, he had asked the officials to simplify them. He had even asked that the administration should look to the development of the villages in the coming 50 years and then draft them accordingly. Following his directions, the changes were made.

The new draft specifies that a rear courtyard would only be mandatory for residential houses and front for commercial ones. In the previous draft, the officials had made rear and front both mandatory for the residential and commercial establishments. A notification is awaited in these bylaws. The laws, however, restrict commercial activities in all the villages. Only traditional trade, grocery stores, chemist shops or agriculture and handicraft-based trade would be allowed in the villages. No trade that leads to air, noise, water or soil pollution would be allowed.

“Any kind of industrial activity would not be permitted to be carried out in the villages. Only those which cater to the needs of villagers like if a doctor needs to set up his small clinic would be considered,” the official added.

After the UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore saw the rural bylaws, he had asked the officials not to have stringent laws in the villages and simplify them. He had even asked them that the administration should look forward the development of the villages in coming 50 years and then draft them accordingly.

Of the total 23 villages, while nine villages fall under the municipal corporation and are at present governed by building bylaws, there are no such bylaws for the remaining villages falling under the Administration.

These bylaws have been prepared in consonance with the national building code. These ensure that all buildings in the villages have structural safety, a provision for proper sewerage and pipelines. The new buildings which would come up will have to follow norms of having proper ventilation, stability and light.

At present, the absence of specific bylaws for the controlled development of these villages has led to unsafe and unregulated construction, inadequate light and ventilation.