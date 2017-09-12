Chandigarh Administration may set up plant to clean rain water

The Chandigarh Administration has told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it would explore the possibility of setting up of a treatment plant for cleaning the water running in the open rainy channel from Manimajra to Mauli Jagran. The High Court was hearing a petition seeking directions for cleaning of the channel.

The High Court has asked the Senior Standing Counsel for the UT, Suvir Sehgal, to seek instructions on the matter and make a statement about it on the next date of hearing on October 10.

Justice Rajan Gupta on August 16 had taken a strong note of the UT administration submission that the channel has been only temporarily cleaned. The High Court bench had sought answers from the UT administration on a permanent solution to the garbage and dirty water issue of the rainy channel.

The counsels representing the Chandigarh Muncipal Corporation during the hearing of the case told the High Court that notices have also been issued to certain residents for removing of encroachments.

“However, due to interim order passed by the civil court at Chandigarh, proceedings have come to a stand still,” the counsels told the High Court.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App