Chandigarh: AAI requests Air Force not to disturb watch hours at airport

The Chandigarh International Airport. Express The Chandigarh International Airport. Express

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has “requested” that the Indian Air Force (IAF) does not disturb the watch hours of the Chandigarh International airport, officials said on Saturday.

Air Traffic Control (ATC) recently issued a letter to all the commercial airlines operating at the airport, informing them that work for re-surfacing, extension and widening of the runway and taxi tracks on the Chandigarh airfield is anticipated to start from April. The letter, which was immediately withdrawn, said the runway will remain open for commercial airlines only between 5 am and 1 pm during the work. It also stated no flight would operate on Sunday and the work would continue till its end this year.

Watch what else is making news:



“For the general public and the flights operating at the airport, we have requested them (IAF) not to disturb the watch hours at the airport,” Chandigarh Airport CEO Sunil Dutt told Chandigarh Newsline on Saturday. He said that on a similar pattern as Amritsar airport, where runway work is being carried during the night, the same can be replicated at Chandigarh Airport.

Dutt added that ATC’s letter which has already been withdrawn was “tentative”.

The watch hours of the Chandigarh Airport are currently between 6 am and 10 pm.

Group Captain S K Mehta, PRO, Western Air Command, Indian Air Force, told Chandigarh Newsline that the letter issued by the ATC was withdrawn as it was felt that the “letter was premature”.

“The tendering process is in the final stages after which the project will take off. In anticipation of this, probably, the letter was issued. But the letter was not issued with proper approval from Command headquarters,” said Mehta. Adding that “even as the letter has been withdrawn, it (work) may happen in the same manner [as mentioned in the letter]. But the IAF will wait till those steps (tendering process) are completed.”

A senior official of a private airline said limiting the watch hours will badly affect the operations of all the flights. “We will have to accommodate all the flights between those limited operational working hours,” said the official, adding that it would cause heavy inconvenience to the public.

He, however, maintained that in the long run the upgrade would help the Chandigarh International Airport. With upgrading the run field, the latest instrument landing system (ILS) will also be installed at the airport. The IAF is managing the runway at the airport. More than than two dozen airlines operate at the airport currently. Apart from domestic airlines, two international flights also operate at the airport. The task of re-surfacing and extension of dispersal of runways is expected to be completed within 26 months from the date of awarding the tender.