Chandigarh: A fantastic escape in ‘The Great Wave’ under ‘The Starry Night’

The bold blue strokes of the undulating and approaching wave drawn on a wall on the celebration ground at MCM DAV College, Sector 36, created an impact like no other. It has to be as it was an impression of Hokusai’s ‘The Great Wave of Kanagawa’.There was more? Vincent van Gogh’s ‘The Starry Night’.

There’s also a girl in red who is floating paper boats out of her window, the artist’s signature.

“There’s a lot of chatter and chaos in this area. I wanted to create a space of calm and a fantastic escape so that you can be at peace with yourself,” said Aditi Mittal, a final-year student of psychology who painted the wall with three other students.

Aditi added that this is her first and last art project in the college. “I was going through a tough phase where I found it difficult to fit in as I was in the rat race all the time. I feel much better after painting,” said Aditi who wants to pursue art therapy in future.

Her psychology professor Neha Pandya encouraged her to approach the principal and submit a portfolio of her work. The principal agreed. She got a week to finish the mural as the college wanted it to be ready before President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit. Her friend Shweta Bijlani and first-year students, Rajita Kaushal and Shireen Dargan, helped her.

“Vincent van Gogh is the first artist I’ve connected with. I feel like there’s logic to his art and that fits in well with my understanding of art. I appreciate art with logic, not just for the sake of it,” said Aditi who has worked with an upcoming city-based art group, Musawar, on a mural on the wall of Alliance Francaise. Not only that, as part of a project with another local artist, Sawan Madman, she painted the walls of a community centre in a village in Barala district in Haryana.

“I adapt and create from what I see around me. For example, the paper boats signify creation with a hope that it will reach somewhere,” she said.

Principal Nisha Bhargava is happy with the results. “The students came to me on their own and showed me the design that I liked very much. I must applaud how they have completed such a large task of painting the over 15 feet wall within a week. We will honour the students at the golden jubilee celebration,” she said.

