Chandigarh: A ‘dark’ approach to heritage

According to sources, the decision of adding lights to the original fixture was taken without the Chief Architect’s approval. According to sources, the decision of adding lights to the original fixture was taken without the Chief Architect’s approval.

Member of Chandigarh Heritage Committee Rajnish Wattas said on Tuesday that the UT engineering wing must produce written complaints of people seeking an increase in the illumination at Sukhna, the reason advanced by the Chief engineer for tampering with the Crobusier-designed lights on lake promenade.

“There are other ways to add more illumination to the space. The concept for the curve design of the light was that there should be no direct and sharp glare, but a soft effect. Now these people have drilled into the fixture and added sharp lights with high velocity, destroying the entire concept,”said Wattas.

The Chandigarh Heritage Committeetook up the issue with senior officers of the Administration to prevent further damage to the fixtures but the drilling continues.

A senior official of the UT Architecture Department said, “ Usually when any work of this importance is carried out, the issue is brought to the notice of Chief Architect, but it wasn’t done in this case.”

The UT Engineering Department has been drilling into modernist and minmalist concrete light fixtures,known as the Borne Béton’ lamp and valued worldwide, to fix additional bulbs to them\ Dr Sumeet Kaur, Former Chief Architect said that this act of Administration was thoughtless, “We are shocked. How can they just destroy the entire idea of the Lake, which was created to blend with the natural surroundings. They should consult the Heritage Committee before puncturing into the structure,”said Kaur, who is also a member of the sub-committee of the Chandigarh Heritage Committee.

Home Secretary Anurag Aggarwal did not respond to the message sent in this regard.

