Chandigarh: 90 challans issued for drunk driving on Holi, court suspends 42 licences

At a drunken driving naka in Chandigarh on Holi. Jaipal Singh

A local court suspended the licences of 42 persons for three months for indulging in drunken driving at district courts, Sector 43 here Tuesday. Of the 90 drunken driving challans that were issued yesterday by the UT police, 42 offenders deposed before the courts on Tuesday.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on all the offenders. Last year, on March 24, a local court sentenced 35 violators to one month imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs. 2,000 each on them for indulging in drunken driving.

Despite sending the offenders behind bars last year, the number of persons who had indulged in drunken driving this year has fallen by only 17. Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, DSP traffic Yashpal Sharma said, “Last year we had issued 107 drunken driving challans and this year it’s 90 such challans. Strict action by courts definitely acts as a deterrent to control the incidence of such cases.”

The UT police issued 346 traffic challans on Holi this year for traffic violations, of which 90 challans were for drunken driving.

The violators were sentenced to one-month imprisonment under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act last year.

Rahul Choudhry, who was a first-time offender, was waiting since morning in the courtroom to get his challan released from the court. His vehicle had been impounded. Though the violators had been let off by just suspending their licences, they said they will be handicapped if the licence was suspended for three months.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Rahul Choudhry, who had just completed his MBBS degree said, “I am pursuing my course from Himachal Pradesh and am a first time offender. If my licence will be suspended, it will be difficult for me to manage my daily commuting and I will be handicapped. I wish the judicial officer takes a lenient view towards the first-time offenders.”

Prince Walia, a native of New Delhi, had come to the city for some work. Walia was going for some work on March 13 when the police checked him on the alcometer and found him drunk.

“I had a party a night before Holi on March 12 and was driving for some work the next day in morning when the police found me drunk and impounded the vehicle I was driving,” he said.

