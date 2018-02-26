Chandigarh: 8,870 street vendors registered but the wait continues for licences

Street vendors at Sector 22 market in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Jasbir Malhi) Street vendors at Sector 22 market in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Jasbir Malhi)

IT HAS been two years since the survey for identifying and issuing licences to street vendors commenced in Chandigarh. A six-month deadline was kept to issue street vendors licences with the designated places where they can put up their vends under the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014.

However, to date, the Municipal Corporation has failed to issue even a single licence even as over 22,000 street vendors have been found operating in the city as per a survey conducted by a private company, Haryana Nav Yuvak Kala Sangam, hired by MC to assess the number of street vendors in Chandigarh.

The registration of street vendors still continues. At least 8,870 vendors have got themselves registered with the MC till last week. As the MC is still contemplating on how to issue all the licences, the number of street vendors has swollen across the city ever since May 2016 when the survey was first announced.

Street vendors are everywhere, in every marketplace, on every street with no authority bothering to check them.

Result: City’s crowning glories like the plaza, Sector 17, considered as one of the most plush shopping complexes in Chandigarh, and other tourist spots have virtually turned into flea markets.

The corporation, however, says that during the ongoing process of registration of street vendors, they cannot remove or evict any street vendor. According to the survey, there are 22,214 vendors in Chandigarh who are to get licences.

Even as the enforcement had put the number of vendors at 7,500 in 2012, the survey found 22,214 of them eligible in 2016. The corporation arrived at this figure after checking the vendors’ Aadhaar cards and the list of those vendors whom MC had challaned in the past for encroaching on public spaces.

So till when will the corporation continue with the process? Till 2019 elections, perhaps, feel many residents and vendors.

As per MC’s deadline, it was by the end of October 2016 that vendors thought that they would be getting licences and a legitimate right to put up their vends at a designated spot.

Ram Milan Gaur, president of the street vendors in the city, says, “It is all an election gimmick that the corporation is using. Initially, they said that the process of survey is time-consuming. When the survey was complete, they said earmarking street vending zones consumes time. Now they say they are short of funds and marking vending zones requires funds.”

Milan added, “They will keep on dilly-dallying till Lok Sabha elections next year. So that just before the elections, they may give a few licences and announce that they have done such a big favour to accommodate street vendors. It is all to convert these vendors into a vote bank.”

Tired of the corporation’s delay, street vendors in the city have decided to launch a protest march from Sector 20 on February 26.

Vendors feel that even as they have been depositing exorbitant amount of vending fee with the MC, a kind of uncertainty persists and they don’t have any hope of getting licences soon.

Vipan Kumar, who has been running a stall for the last 13 years at 32-D Market, Chandigarh, says, “Corporation is not telling us when we will be getting our licences. When MC told us that we will get licences, we were delighted and relieved, thinking that now we will be able to carry out the street-vending activities without any hindrance. But we are still worried about the enforcement staff or police coming and taking away our goods and imposing a fine.”

For some of the stall owners getting a licence is more than a means to carry out a secure trade. One such stall owner is Ayodhya Prasad, who has been running a food stall in Sector 20, Chandigarh, for the past 26 years. “We want licences because we want to earn our bread with respect and dignity. We don’t want people to push us and ask us to move our stalls to some other place. We have been asked to pay a monthly fee of Rs 2,000 for our stalls which is highly unjust because how can a stall owner like me who sells food on a cycle run a family like this? If it rains for five-six days, I can’t go out and do my business. How will I pay this sum at the end of two months?” Ayodhya says.

Ayodhya says that there has been disparity in the registrations. “In a family of five, where initially one person had a stall, now all five have got their registrations done. Now where will people like me, who have been running a stall for years, go? They have included many people in the survey who were not originally stalled owners,” he adds.

How did registration of street vendors begin?

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in its 2016-17 report had pointed out that the UT Administration had failed to frame a scheme under the Street Vendors Act, within the stipulated time period of six months.

The report specified, “For protection of livelihood and regulation of street vending, the Government of India published the Street Vendors Act 2014. As per Chapter X, the appropriate government shall within one year from the date of commencement of the Act by notification make rules for carrying out provisions of the Act. Also, the appropriate government shall frame a scheme within six months from date of commencement of this Act after due consultation with local authority and town vending committees.”

It further stated, “In this regard, it was noticed that Street Vendors Act, UT Chandigarh, had been notified on 27.7.15 but Chandigarh administration could not frame a scheme in this regard as per the said time limit given in the act.”

In the report, there was also objection on the output of the enforcement staff for issuing challans (fine slips issued for encroaching public space) to vendors. The report stated that during the scrutiny of records of receipts of challan, it was noticed that during the financial years 2014-15, 20115-16 and 2016-17, the inspectors of the enforcement wing issued only seven, three and nine challans per inspector per day and the amount realised per inspector per day was Rs 3,105, Rs 3,714 and Rs 1,693 respectively which was on lower side in comparison to expenses made on huge staff deployed in the enforcement wing.

Street vending fee

Street vendors have now been classified into two categories: Essential and non-essential service providers.

Essential service providers in sectors 7, 15, 18, 19 to 23, 26, 34, 35, 45, Rock Garden and Manimajra will have to pay Rs 1,500 every month as the street vending fee. Essential service providers mean vendors who sell tea, do ironing, repair cycles, mend shoes, cut hair, sell newspapers, milk, bread or eggs.

Non-essential service providers shall be required to pay a monthly fee of Rs 2,000. Non-essential service providers mean those who are selling clothes, accessories, belts, caps or other wares.

The essential service providers who would remain stationed in sectors 1 to 6, 8 to 12, sectors 16 , 24, 25, sectors 27 to 31, sectors 32 and 33, 36, sectors 40 to 43, 46 and 47, 51 to 56, 63 would pay Rs 500 as monthly fee while non-essential service providers will shell out Rs 800 per month.

Essential service providers in sectors 14, 48-50, Dhanas, Maloya, Mauli Jagran, Vikas Nagar, Hallomajra, Dadumajra and other colony areas will have to shell out Rs 300 per month, while non-essential service providers will have to pay Rs 800 per month.

